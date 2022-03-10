PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 1,444 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65.
- On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.
PC Connection stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $51.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
