IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,008 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.