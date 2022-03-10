IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.40% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NJAN opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.