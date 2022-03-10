IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,735 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $333.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $320.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.