First Hawaiian Bank Sells 520 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

