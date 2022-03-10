IFP Advisors Inc Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.