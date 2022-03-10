IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.