First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 177.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.