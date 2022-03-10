Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Sells 6,140 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.25. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

