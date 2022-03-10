Ajay Kataria Purchases 7,000 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,534,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 152,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.