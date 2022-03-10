Michael Kim Sells 4,114 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

