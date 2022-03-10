PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.91. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.