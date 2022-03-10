Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $101,907.52 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $21,108.36.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60.

Wingstop stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

