Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CMO Acquires $99,275.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,252,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

