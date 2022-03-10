BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $72.40

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $69.88. BHP Group shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 126,101 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.17.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.