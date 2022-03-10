Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.