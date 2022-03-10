BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $11.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 36.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

