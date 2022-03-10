Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

