AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.