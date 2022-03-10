Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

