Guggenheim Trims Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price to $40.00

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

