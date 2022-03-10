Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.