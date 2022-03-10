Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

