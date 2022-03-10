Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

