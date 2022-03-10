DNB Asset Management AS Invests $1.36 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gentherm by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

