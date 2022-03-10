DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 123.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

