Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

