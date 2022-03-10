Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTL opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.