SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM opened at $188.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.