Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

