Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.53) to GBX 6,236 ($81.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

