DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of EHang as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 56.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 557.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EHang by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EH stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.48. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

