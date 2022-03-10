DNB Asset Management AS Has $406,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,846,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 256,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

