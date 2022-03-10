State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $144.63 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

