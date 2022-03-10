State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

