Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.80. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 13,462 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADGI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
