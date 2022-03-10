Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $24.03. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,274 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,878,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

