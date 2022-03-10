Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83,981.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

