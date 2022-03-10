Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €66.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.78 ($72.59).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPW shares. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €44.72 ($48.61) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.24. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

