Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €66.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.78 ($72.59).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPW shares. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €44.72 ($48.61) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.24. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

