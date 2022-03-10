SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAL. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of GAL opened at $43.08 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.