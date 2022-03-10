Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

