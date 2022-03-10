Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 16.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

