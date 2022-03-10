iSun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.26. iSun has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.