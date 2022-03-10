Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

