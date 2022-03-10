iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $16.60. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 56,248 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

