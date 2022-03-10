ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $32.08. ABB shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,489 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

