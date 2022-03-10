Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreases By 16.8%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:KEX opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kirby by 112.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

