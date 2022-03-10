NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.68) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

