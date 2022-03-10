Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

