Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $275,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 48.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vonage by 121.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 744,997 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vonage by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 644,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vonage by 106.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Vonage by 12.0% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,019,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 430,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $268,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,081. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vonage Profile (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
