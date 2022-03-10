Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 9,325 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
