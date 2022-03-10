Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 9,325 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

